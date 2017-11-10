DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on further share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2 billion euros
2017. november 09., csütörtök, 21:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allianz SE resolves on further share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2 billion euros
Allianz SE has resolved on a further share buy-back program as the current share buy-back program of up to 3 billion euros decided on February 16, 2017 is drawing to a close. The volume of such further program will amount to up to 2 billion euros. The program shall start beginning of 2018 and be executed in the first six months of 2018. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.
The implementation of the share buy-back program is subject to maintaining a sustainable Solvency II ratio of Allianz Group above 160 percent.
Munich, November 9, 2017
Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE
These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management"s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group"s core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.
No duty to update
The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Königinstr. 28
|80802 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 41 24
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@allianz.com
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008404005
|WKN:
|840400
|Indices:
|DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
627691 09-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
