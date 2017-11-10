

09-Nov-2017 / 21:50 CET/CEST





Allianz SE resolves on further share buy-back program with a volume of up to 2 billion euros



Allianz SE has resolved on a further share buy-back program as the current share buy-back program of up to 3 billion euros decided on February 16, 2017 is drawing to a close. The volume of such further program will amount to up to 2 billion euros. The program shall start beginning of 2018 and be executed in the first six months of 2018. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.







The implementation of the share buy-back program is subject to maintaining a sustainable Solvency II ratio of Allianz Group above 160 percent.







Munich, November 9, 2017





Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE







