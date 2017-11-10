DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





10.11.2017 / 15:50





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



SMT Scharf AG



Römerstrasse 104



59075 Hamm



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

08 Nov 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

4620000







