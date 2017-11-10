







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.11.2017 / 18:10







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christof

Last name(s):

Wahl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

25.795 EUR





51590.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

25.795 EUR





51590.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



