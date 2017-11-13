

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG announces that it has acquired TRIUVA Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, significantly expanding its business in Germany and Europe.







TRIUVA is one of the leading providers of real estate investments in Europe. The company manages around 40 funds, partners with more than 80 institutional investors and consists of around 200 employees across its 15 European locations. The Frankfurt-based company focuses on commercial real estate in the office, retail and logistics sectors as well as infrastructure. Currently, TRIUVA manages real estate assets of around EUR 9.8 billion.







The acquisition increases PATRIZIA"s assets under management by around 50 per cent to more than EUR 30 billion, placing the company firmly amongst the top 10 European real estate investment managers. Furthermore, this will broaden PATRIZIA"s product range, enabling institutional and private investors to access new markets, asset classes and risk profiles with their investments.







In a first step PATRIZIA will acquire a majority stake in TRIUVA. Both parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price. The acquisition will be financed by existing liquidity. PATRIZIA will publish details with regards to the positive financial impact of the acquisition together with its full-year 2017 results in the first quarter of 2018. PATRIZIA expects the transaction to close at the end of the first quarter 2018 at the latest and to be earnings accretive in the year of acquisition.





