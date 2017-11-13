DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ahlers AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Ahlers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2018

German: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzbericht/ZwB_Q1_2018_deutsch.pdf

English: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzberichte_en/ZwB_Q1_2018_englisch.pdf



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018

German: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzbericht/ZwB_Q3_2018_deutsch.pdf

English: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzberichte_en/ZwB_Q3_2018_englisch.pdf

