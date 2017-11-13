DGAP-AFR: Ahlers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Ahlers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2018
German: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzbericht/ZwB_Q1_2018_deutsch.pdf
English: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzberichte_en/ZwB_Q1_2018_englisch.pdf

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018
German: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations/finanzbericht/ZwB_Q3_2018_deutsch.pdf
English: http://www.ahlers-ag.com/fileadmin/user_upload/investor_relations_en/finanzberichte_en/ZwB_Q3_2018_englisch.pdf














Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG

Elverdisser Straße 313

32052 Herford

Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com





 
