13.11.2017 / 15:08


Munich 13.11.2017

In the period from November 06, 2017 to, and including, November 10, 2017
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 363,949 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)


06 November 2017 72,461 201.9425

07 November 2017 72,204 203.0556

08 November 2017 73,072 201.0431

09 November 2017 73,111 201.0083

10 November 2017 73,101 201.3821


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, November 10, 2017
amounts to 14,893,457 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).














Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
