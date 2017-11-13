DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





13.11.2017 / 15:08





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich 13.11.2017



In the period from November 06, 2017 to, and including, November 10, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 363,949 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



06 November 2017 72,461 201.9425



07 November 2017 72,204 203.0556



08 November 2017 73,072 201.0431



09 November 2017 73,111 201.0083



10 November 2017 73,101 201.3821



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, November 10, 2017

amounts to 14,893,457 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

