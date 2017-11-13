

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.





Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





13.11.2017 / 18:12





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



4, Rue Jean Monnet



L-2180 Luxembourg



Luxemburg





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Listing of LU1296758029 on Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s regulated market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Ralph Winter





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Ralph Winter

Flygon Holding LLC





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Nov 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

28.03 %

0.00 %

28.03 %

21,294,123

Previous notification

%

%

0.00 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

LU1296758029

127,692

5,841,354

0.60 %

27.43 %

Total

5,969,046

28.03 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Ralph Winter

28.03 %

%

28.03 %

Flygon Holding LLC

27.43 %

%

27.43 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The admission to trading of the shares took place on 2 November 2017.

Communication of total number of voting rights and election of home member state took place on 8 November 2017



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























13.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



