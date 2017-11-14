DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG reports the highest order backlog in company history at the end of the third quarter of 2017
DGAP-News: MAX Automation AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PRESS RELEASE
MAX Automation AG reports the highest order backlog in company history at the end of the third quarter of 2017
- Order backlog passes 200-million-euro mark for the first time, reaching EUR 205.7 million
- Group sales rise 15.7% to EUR 271.1 million
- Group EBIT before PPA amortization increased significantly to EUR 16.0 million
- Management Board confirms expectations for full year 2017
Düsseldorf, November 14, 2017 - MAX Automation AG pushed the pace from the first half of 2017 into the third quarter, recording a satisfying business performance in the first three quarters. The company that specializes in high-tech mechanical engineering thus developed in line with its own expectations. Both Group segments, Industrial Automation and Environmental Technology, contributed to its strong business development.
Group-wide order intake in the first nine months of 2017 was at a high level of EUR 284.1 million (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 296.9 million; -4.3%). Order backlog as of September 30, 2017, exceeded the 200-million-euro mark for the first time, reaching the highest value in the history of the MAX Automation Group at EUR 205.7 million (September 30, 2016: EUR 197.3 million; +4.3%). Group sales increased significantly in the first nine months by 15.7% to EUR 271.1 million (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 234.4 million). Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and before amortization from purchase price allocations (PPA) increased significantly to EUR 16.0 million (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 9.6 million, +66.9%). The EBIT margin relative to overall performance improved to 5.7% after 3.9% in the same period of the previous year. The equity ratio also rose to a high level of 39.8% (December 31, 2016: 36.3%) as a result of the successfully placed cash capital increase in August and the strong earnings performance.
Development of the Group segments
In the first nine months of 2017, the Industrial Automation segment continued to benefit from key growth drivers in the automotive industry, including electromobility, the trend towards driver assistance systems, a wide range of variants in the automotive industry and stricter CO2 emission standards. Sales increased significantly by 24.1% to EUR 202.4 million (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 163.1 million). EBIT before PPA amortization increased by 29.5% to EUR 15.1 million (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 11.7 million). The order backlog as of September 30, 2017, declined slightly by 1.8% to EUR 174.4 million (September 30, 2016: EUR 177.6 million).
Order backlog for the Environmental Technology segment of the Group company Vecoplan increased by 59.1% to EUR 31.3 million as of September 30, 2017 (September 30, 2016: EUR 19.7 million). Sales in the first nine months amounted to EUR 68.7 million, a slight decrease (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 71.3 million, -3.7%). EBIT before PPA rose to EUR 4.5 million as a result of
the adjustment of the cost structure to address market conditions initiated in 2016 (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 0.4 million). The renewed product portfolio, that resulted from accelerated R&D activities, and the expanded service business led to higher net income.
Outlook for fiscal year 2017
The Management Board views the positive business development in the first nine months of 2017 along with continued high demand as a good starting point for achieving the current year"s business objectives. It continues to expect Group sales of at least EUR 370 million (previous year: EUR 337.1 million) and Group EBIT before PPA of between EUR 22 million and EUR 25 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million).
Daniel Fink, Chairman of the MAX Automation AG Management Board: "MAX Automation is in line with our expectations after nine months of 2017. Industrial Automation continues to benefit from key growth drivers, especially in the automotive industry. In addition, the satisfying trend in Environmental Technology supports our decision to expand the Group segment. With a Group equity ratio of just under 40%, we are well positioned for long-term organic growth as well as growth through acquisitions."
The complete quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2017 is available for download on the MAX Automation AG website at www.maxautomation.d e in the Investor Relations section.
MAX AUTOMATION AG
OVERVIEW OF KEY GROUP FIGURES (IFRS)
* Closing date comparison September 30, 2017, to September 30, 2016
About MAX Automation AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation AG
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relation@maxautomation.de
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
628747 14.11.2017
