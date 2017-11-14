DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office with effect as of 31 December 2017

innogy SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office with effect as of 31 December 2017


Dr. Werner Brandt, Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE, has just informed the company that he resigns from his office as Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect as of 31 December 2017.



Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE










