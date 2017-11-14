DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





innogy SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office with effect as of 31 December 2017





14-Nov-2017 / 18:13 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Dr. Werner Brandt, Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE, has just informed the company that he resigns from his office as Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect as of 31 December 2017.



Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE







14-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

