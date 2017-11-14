DGAP-Adhoc: innogy SE: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office with effect as of 31 December 2017
2017. november 14., kedd, 18:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: innogy SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Dr. Werner Brandt, Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of innogy SE, has just informed the company that he resigns from his office as Member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect as of 31 December 2017.
Responsible person: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, General Counsel of innogy SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innogy SE
|Opernplatz 1
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-12-00
|E-mail:
|invest@innogy.com
|Internet:
|www.innogy.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AADD2
|WKN:
|A2AADD
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
629189 14-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]