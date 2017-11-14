DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Announcement of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG



Halle/Westphalia, 14 November 2017: The Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will discuss and decide on the retiring of Managing Board Member Dr. David Frink as well as on the future structure of the Managing Board of the company at short notice.







