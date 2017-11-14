DGAP-Adhoc: Announcement of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG
2017. november 14., kedd, 19:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Halle/Westphalia, 14 November 2017: The Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will discuss and decide on the retiring of Managing Board Member Dr. David Frink as well as on the future structure of the Managing Board of the company at short notice.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|claudia.kellert@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|www.gerryweber-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0003304101
|WKN:
|330410
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
629281 14-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
