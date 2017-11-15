DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin Finance B.V.: Air Berlin Finance B.V. declared bankrupt

Air Berlin Finance B.V. declared bankrupt


Amsterdam, 14 November 2017 - Air Berlin Finance B.V. announces that the competent court in Amsterdam today withdrew the preliminary suspension of payments of Air Berlin Finance B.V. granted on 25 August 2017 and declared Air Berlin Finance B.V. bankrupt.



Person making the notification:

Michelle Johnson, Director

