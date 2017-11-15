DGAP-Adhoc: Air Berlin Finance B.V.: Air Berlin Finance B.V. declared bankrupt
2017. november 14., kedd, 22:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Insolvency
Air Berlin Finance B.V. declared bankrupt
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)
Amsterdam, 14 November 2017 - Air Berlin Finance B.V. announces that the competent court in Amsterdam today withdrew the preliminary suspension of payments of Air Berlin Finance B.V. granted on 25 August 2017 and declared Air Berlin Finance B.V. bankrupt.
Person making the notification:
Air Berlin Finance B.V., De entree 99 - 197, 1101 HE Amsterdam, Netherlands; ISIN DE000A1HGM38 (Convertible Bonds 2013), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange; ISIN DE000A19DMC0 (Convertible Bonds 2017), Open Market Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Air Berlin PLC
|6 Bevis Marks, Bury Court
|EC3A 7BA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 3434 159 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 3434 159 9
|E-mail:
|ir@airberlin.com
|Internet:
|ir.airberlin.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B128C026, DE000AONQ9H6, DE000AB100B4, DE000A1HGM38, XS1051719786, XS1051723895
|WKN:
|AB1000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Luxemburg, SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
629303 14-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
