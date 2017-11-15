DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stronger sales revenues and earnings after third quarter 2017
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9-month figures
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms growth in earnings and sales revenues for Q3 2017
- EBITDA improves to EUR80.8 million over entire nine-month period
- Sales revenues increase in all segments
- Strong start for final quarter of 2017; outlook reaffirmed
Salzbergen, 15 November 2017. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbreviation: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its good preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2017: between January and September 2017, the company"s operating income (EBITDA - earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses and depreciation, amortization, impairments and reversals of impairments of fixed assets and intangible assets) improved to EUR 80.8 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR 79.5 million). Higher income tax expenses resulting from several quarters of improved company performance affected consolidated income after taxes attributable to shareholders, which decreased from EUR 37.6 million in the first nine months of 2016 to EUR 33.9 million in the first nine months of 2017. Overall, H&R KGaA generated earnings per share of EUR 0.94. Due to prices of raw materials, sales revenues of EUR 784.9 million were again higher than the prior-year figure (first nine months of 2016: EUR 705.3 million).
Overview of Key Figures:
* Shown in percentage points.
The company also entered the final quarter on a generally positive note. However, in Asia, especially, the outlook could be negatively affected by the conflict between the U.S. and North Korea. In addition, Europe and Germany will have to wait to see how the recent elections will affect future economic and political decisions. Accordingly, the Management Team is reaffirming the most recent forecast.
For further discussions of the business and earnings trend, please consult the company"s interim report for the third quarter of 2017 published today, which is available for download in the "Investor Relations" section of our website at www.hur.com.
