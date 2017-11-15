DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9-month figures





Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms growth in earnings and sales revenues for Q3 2017

- EBITDA improves to EUR80.8 million over entire nine-month period

- Sales revenues increase in all segments

- Strong start for final quarter of 2017; outlook reaffirmed

Salzbergen, 15 November 2017. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbreviation: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its good preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2017: between January and September 2017, the company"s operating income (EBITDA - earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses and depreciation, amortization, impairments and reversals of impairments of fixed assets and intangible assets) improved to EUR 80.8 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR 79.5 million). Higher income tax expenses resulting from several quarters of improved company performance affected consolidated income after taxes attributable to shareholders, which decreased from EUR 37.6 million in the first nine months of 2016 to EUR 33.9 million in the first nine months of 2017. Overall, H&R KGaA generated earnings per share of EUR 0.94. Due to prices of raw materials, sales revenues of EUR 784.9 million were again higher than the prior-year figure (first nine months of 2016: EUR 705.3 million).

Overview of Key Figures:

EUR million

First 9 months of 2017

First 9 months of 2016

Change in absolute terms

Sales revenues

784.9

705.3

79.6

Operating income (EBITDA)

80.8

79.5

1.3

EBIT

54.4

55.7

-1.3

EBT

47.6

48.0

-0.4

Income after taxes attributable to shareholders

33.9

37.6

-3.7

Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)

0.94

1.05

-0.11

Cash flow from operating activities

44.7

66.9

-22.2

Free cash flow

6.9

38.6

-31.7



Q3 2017

Q3 2016

Change in absolute terms

Sales revenues

257.2

240.2

17.0

Operating income (EBITDA)

27.9

25.1

2.8

EBIT

19.3

16.7

2.6

EBT

17.2

14.3

2.9

Income after taxes attributable to shareholders

12.5

11.3

1.2

Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)

0.35

0.32

0.03

Cash flow from operating activities

39.7

22.7

17.0

Free cash flow

24.3

11.6

12.7



30/9/2017

31/12/2016

Change in



absolute terms

Balance sheet total

666.5

648.2

18.3

Group equity

343.6

317.4

26.2

Equity ratio (%)

51.6

49.0

2.6*



* Shown in percentage points.





The ChemPharm Refining segment made a substantial contribution to earnings with EUR 53.4 million of EBITDA (first nine months of 2016: EUR 54.9 million), partially offsetting the earnings shortfall in the first two quarters. Due to prices of raw materials, this segment"s sales revenues increased to EUR 475.9 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR 427.0 million), mainly thanks to strong customer demand and the stable trend in sales volumes for our core and by-products. The international business included in the ChemPharm Sales segment reported a slight improvement in operating income to EUR 26.9 million for the first nine months of this year (first nine months of 2016: EUR 26.3 million). From January to September 2017, sales revenues totaled EUR 271.1 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR 242.6 million). The Plastics segment generated positive EBITDA of EUR 3.4 million in the first nine months of 2017 (first nine months of 2016: EUR 2.0 million). Overall, sales revenues for the first nine months of 2017 were stable at EUR 44.8 million (first nine months of 2016: EUR 42.5 million).

The company also entered the final quarter on a generally positive note. However, in Asia, especially, the outlook could be negatively affected by the conflict between the U.S. and North Korea. In addition, Europe and Germany will have to wait to see how the recent elections will affect future economic and political decisions. Accordingly, the Management Team is reaffirming the most recent forecast.

For further discussions of the business and earnings trend, please consult the company"s interim report for the third quarter of 2017 published today, which is available for download in the "Investor Relations" section of our website at www.hur.com.

