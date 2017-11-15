







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rainer

Last name(s):

Klug



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005550636





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase in the context of an employee share ownership program; the terms and conditions of the employee share ownership program stipulate that, if the price of the preferred shares in the Xetra trade on the day the preferred shares are removed from the securities account of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to be transferred to the participating employees (probably on 17 November 2017) is lower than the price of 92.21 EUR, the purchase price is reduced to the lowest quoted price in the Xetra trade on this trading day.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

92.21 EUR





5532.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

92.21 EUR





5532.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-14; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



