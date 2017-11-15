DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.11.2017 / 10:38



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Klug

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005550636


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase in the context of an employee share ownership program; the terms and conditions of the employee share ownership program stipulate that, if the price of the preferred shares in the Xetra trade on the day the preferred shares are removed from the securities account of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA to be transferred to the participating employees (probably on 17 November 2017) is lower than the price of 92.21 EUR, the purchase price is reduced to the lowest quoted price in the Xetra trade on this trading day.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
92.21 EUR 5532.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
92.21 EUR 5532.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
