DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: Strategic Development as a Clean Energy Solution Provider
2017. november 15., szerda, 11:00
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate News
PNE WIND AG: Strategic Development as a Clean Energy Solution Provider
- Focus on the entire value added chain of renewable energies
- Improve margins and reduce volatility
- New markets and technologies
PNE WIND"s new strategic orientation is a response to changes in the markets and the framework conditions for the expansion of renewable energies. While renewable energies will grow dynamically worldwide in the coming years, countervailing trends can also be observed in individual, established markets. Subsidies for wind energy are being cut back and remuneration systems converted to calls for tenders or other market mechanisms. In some countries, the expansion of wind energy is being restricted. This increases competitive pressure. The optimisation of the costs associated with a project is therefore becoming increasingly important.
PNE WIND AG responds to these developments by expanding its operating business and, as a Clean Energy Solution Provider, will exploit the enormous opportunities arising from the transformation of the markets. The goal is clearly defined: "In the future, our strategic realignment will encompass almost the entire renewable energy value chain. From our current position of strength, we want to develop and implement projects and solutions for the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy power plants," says Markus Lesser.
Project development and portfolio
Technologies
Markets
Services
Energy supply management
Realisation / Smart Development
Risk minimisation and new potentials
About the PNE WIND Group
Contacts for enquiries
