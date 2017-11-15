DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance

Fabasoft AG - figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018 at a glance


Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 15 November 2017 Group figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (01/04/2017-30/09/2017):

- Sales revenue: EUR 15.7 million (EUR 13.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- EBITDA: EUR 3.4 million (EUR 1.8 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- EBIT: EUR 2.6 million (EUR 1.0 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR -0.4 million (EUR 2.0 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2016/2017)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 12.1 million as of 30 September 2017 (EUR 14.8 million as of 30 September 2016)



Sales revenues amounted to EUR 8.2 million during the second quarter (01/07/2017-30/09/2017) of the fiscal year 2017/2018 (EUR 6.8 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the second quarter amounted to EUR 1.5 million (EUR 0.5 million in the same period of the previous year).



Please access report via following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monatsbericht_2017_2018.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_6_Monthsreport_2017_2018.pdf



Based on both the very gratifying momentum in the Mindbreeze business as well as the assumption of a positive resonance for new cloud offers and in view of the chances seen in the government business in particular in Germany, the company aims at taking advantage of promising expansion and growth options and creating a basis that will enable it to respond at short notice and seize any opportunities that arise. To this end the initiation of suitable capital measures is being considered. The aim of boosting the trading liquidity of the Fabasoft share is also to be addressed in this context.



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 15 November 2017

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62















