DGAP-DD: GFT Technologies SE english
2017. november 15., szerda, 15:58
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
38867 15.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]