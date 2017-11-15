DGAP-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Forecast





Ad hoc release

va-Q-tec adjusts FY 2017 revenue and earnings forecast



Würzburg, 15 November 2017. va-Q-tec AG (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) is adjusting its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2017 financial year. va-Q-tec expects 2017 revenue growth between 28% and 32% year-on-year (previous forecast: 35% - 40%). For earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the company anticipates an increase compared with the previous year"s adjusted EBITDA (previous forecast: continued strong growth). During the first nine months of 2017, the company achieved 42% year-on-year revenue growth. In the current fourth quarter of 2017, too, the Management Board expects the company to achieve revenue growth compared with a particularly strong Q4 2016, albeit only in the single-digit percentage range. Various operative reasons are leading to revenue shifts in a low single-digit amount in millions of euros in the current fourth quarter of 2017, thereby hampering faster growth. The on-boarding process for two major customers in the Services business has proved more time-consuming than expected. They are not expected to generate significant revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a consequence. Considerable revenue shifts into the 2018 financial year also arise because of one major customer"s decision to prospectively purchase a box fleet in 2018, rather than in the fourth quarter of 2017 as originally planned. Additional revenue shortfalls occurred in Q4 2017 due to the extraordinarily severe hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, preventing the network station there from fulfilling numerous service contracts. One major pharmaceuticals customer receives its container services out of Puerto Rico. The network station is to resume normal operations during the course of this quarter according to current estimates.

