Schaltbau puts affiliate company Albatros S. L. U. up for sale





Munich (Germany), November 15, 2017. The Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (German WKN: 717030, ISIN: DE0007170300) decided to put up for sale the fully-owned affiliate Albatros S. L. U. ("Schaltbau Sepsa"). Henceforth, Schaltbau Sepsa and its affiliate companies will be accounted for as "disposal group" according to IFRS 5. This leads to the application of different valuation principles. The impairment tests conducted based on value-clarifying facts lead to new valuations already in the Group financial statement as of September 30, 2017.



The effect for the full financial year from these adapted valuations amounts to about EUR ‑28 mill in the Group accounts; thereof, about EUR ‑12 mill are already contained in the quarterly financials as of September 30, 2017. These non-operative one-offs affect EBIT, yet are not cash-relevant.



On the level of the separate financial accounts of Schaltbau Holding AG, the changes in valuation will lead to impairments of around EUR 35 mill.



Impacts from the intended divestiture of Schaltbau Sepsa on other operating Group companies are limited, given that Schaltbau Sepsa has belonged to Schaltbau Group only for a short time, and there are practically no interrelations. Schaltbau Sepsa itself is not affected by these valuation changes on Group level.



The publication of the Group Quarterly Statement as at September 30, 2017 on www.schaltbau.de will now take place on November 21, 2017. The postponement of the publication date from initially November 16, 2017 is necessary in order to account for the mentioned facts in the accounting for the Group Quarterly Statement. Pertinently adjusted guidance for business year 2017 will also be published on November 21, 2017.



Operatively, the Schaltbau Group expects a positive development for the fourth quarter of 2017 and for 2018 based on a high order intake and strong order book.













Contact:



Christian Schunck



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Schaltbau Holding AG



Hollerithstraße 5



81829 München



Germany



T +49 89 93005 209



schunck@schaltbau.de















