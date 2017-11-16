DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 16th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





16.11.2017 / 11:31





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 16th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 07 November 2017 until and including 15 November

2017, a number of 245,588 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

07.11.2017

14,634

197.1629

08.11.2017

32,429

196.3470

09.11.2017

18,774

197.4023

10.11.2017

36,895

195.6464

13.11.2017

50,739

192.8270

14.11.2017

44,400

190.9865

15.11.2017

47,717

189.3143



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 15 November 2017 amounts to 3,066,440 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 16 November 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

