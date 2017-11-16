DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: alstria office REIT-AG announces final results of invitation to tender existing corporate bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180, XS1346695437)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
alstria office REIT-AG announces final results of invitation to tender existing corporate bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180, XS1346695437)
HAMBURG, November 16, 2017 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria") announces the final results of its invitation to holders of its existing EUR500,000,000 2.250% Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes", ISIN: XS1323052180) and EUR500,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes", ISIN: XS1346695437, and, together with the 2021 Notes, the "Notes"), to tender such Notes for purchase by alstria office REIT-AG for cash (the "Invitation").
The Invitation was announced on November 8, 2017 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated November 8, 2017 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
The New Financing Condition has been satisfied on November 15, 2017 by the issue by alstria of EUR 350,000,000 1.500% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027. alstria will accept valid offers for purchase of Notes pursuant to the Invitation subject to pro rata scaling as set out below and has decided to set the final aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation (the "Final Acceptance Amount") at EUR 348,200,000.
Pricing for the Invitation took place today at or around 12:00 p.m. CET. A summary of the pricing and the final results of the Invitation are set out in the table below:
Settlement
The Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be November 20, 2017. Following settlement of the Invitation and cancellation of the relevant Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation, EUR 326,800,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes and EUR 325,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes will remain outstanding.
