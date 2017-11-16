DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Bond





alstria office REIT-AG: alstria office REIT-AG announces final results of invitation to tender existing corporate bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180, XS1346695437)





16.11.2017 / 12:49







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Press release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

alstria office REIT-AG announces final results of invitation to tender existing corporate bonds (ISIN: XS1323052180, XS1346695437)

HAMBURG, November 16, 2017 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) ("alstria") announces the final results of its invitation to holders of its existing EUR500,000,000 2.250% Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes", ISIN: XS1323052180) and EUR500,000,000 2.125% Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes", ISIN: XS1346695437, and, together with the 2021 Notes, the "Notes"), to tender such Notes for purchase by alstria office REIT-AG for cash (the "Invitation").

The Invitation was announced on November 8, 2017 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated November 8, 2017 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The New Financing Condition has been satisfied on November 15, 2017 by the issue by alstria of EUR 350,000,000 1.500% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027. alstria will accept valid offers for purchase of Notes pursuant to the Invitation subject to pro rata scaling as set out below and has decided to set the final aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation (the "Final Acceptance Amount") at EUR 348,200,000.

Pricing for the Invitation took place today at or around 12:00 p.m. CET. A summary of the pricing and the final results of the Invitation are set out in the table below:

Series of Notes

Series Acceptance Amount

Scaling Factor

Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate

Purchase Spread

Purchase Yield

Purchase Price

Accrued Interest

2021 Notes

EUR 173,200,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

-0.10%

107.284%

1.486%

2023 Notes

EUR 175,000,000

94.50%

0.235%

+10 bps

0.335%

109.116%

1.292%



Settlement

The Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be November 20, 2017. Following settlement of the Invitation and cancellation of the relevant Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation, EUR 326,800,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes and EUR 325,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes will remain outstanding.

Contact:



alstria office REIT-AG



Ralf Dibbern



Head of IR & PR



Bäckerbreitergang 75



20355 Hamburg



Germany



T +49 40 22 63 41-329



F +49 40 22 63 41-229



rdibbern@alstria.de



About alstria:



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. The portfolio comprises 119 buildings with a lettable area of 1.6 million sqm and a total portfolio value of EUR 3.2 billion.

Disclaimer:



This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.