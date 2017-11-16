DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Executive Board - Concrete plans in place for the next steps in the DEMIRE 2.0 strategy
2017. november 16., csütörtök, 15:53
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
CORPORATE NEWS
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Executive Board - Concrete plans in place for the next steps in the DEMIRE 2.0 strategy
- Markus Drews (CEO) to leave the Executive Board at the end of 2017
- Ralf Kind to assume the role of CEO with immediate effect
- Implementation of DEMIRE 2.0 strategy: First milestones reached; plans in place to expand real estate portfolio to EUR 2 billion
Langen, 16 November 2017 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and the Speaker of the Executive Board (CEO) Markus Drews have mutually agreed today that Markus Drews will resign early as of 31 December 2017 from his position as Speaker and Member of the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Drews for his work as Speaker of the Executive Board. Markus Drews has been a member of the DEMIRE Executive Board since December 2014 and Speaker of the Executive Board (CEO) since July 2017. During this time, he was largely responsible for DEMIRE"s expansion strategy. In a period of three years, the real estate portfolio grew to a total value of around EUR 1 billion. Major milestones included the acquisition of Fair Value REIT in December 2015, in which DEMIRE today holds an interest of 77.7%.
