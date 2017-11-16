DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Speaker of the Executive Board Markus Drews to leave the company at the year"s end
2017. november 16., csütörtök, 15:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Speaker of the Executive Board Markus Drews to leave the company at the year"s end
Langen, 16 November 2017 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and the Speaker of the Executive Board (CEO) Markus Drews have mutually agreed today that Markus Drews will resign early as of 31 December 2017 from his position as Speaker and Member of the Executive Board. The Executive Board responsibilities of Markus Drews, particularly the transaction business, will be assumed by Executive Board member Ralf Kind (CFO) with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Drews for his work as Speaker of the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board is prospectively planning to appoint a further member of the Executive Board with operating responsibilities, who, together with Mr. Kind, will continue to drive DEMIRE"s growth.
Contact
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
D-63225 Langen
Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
ir@demire.ag
www.demire.ag
_______________________________________
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
629205 16-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
