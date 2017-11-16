DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Speaker of the Executive Board Markus Drews to leave the company at the year"s end





16-Nov-2017 / 15:52 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Speaker of the Executive Board Markus Drews to leave the company at the year"s end

Langen, 16 November 2017 - The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and the Speaker of the Executive Board (CEO) Markus Drews have mutually agreed today that Markus Drews will resign early as of 31 December 2017 from his position as Speaker and Member of the Executive Board. The Executive Board responsibilities of Markus Drews, particularly the transaction business, will be assumed by Executive Board member Ralf Kind (CFO) with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Drews for his work as Speaker of the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board is prospectively planning to appoint a further member of the Executive Board with operating responsibilities, who, together with Mr. Kind, will continue to drive DEMIRE"s growth.

Contact

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Straße 11

D-63225 Langen

Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11

ir@demire.ag

www.demire.ag

_______________________________________