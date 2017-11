DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has appointed Mr Theodor Weimer (57) as Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Börse AG with effect of 1 January 2018 for a period of three years.





Mr Weimer is currently Chief Executive Officer at HypoVereinsbank- UniCredit Bank AG, München and Member of the Executive Committee of UniCredit Group.





The appointment of Mr Weimer follows the resignation of the Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter (50) with effect of 31 December 2017.









