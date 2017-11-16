DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to Article 17 MAR





Dr. David Frink resigns from Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG

Halle/Westphalia, 16 November 2017 - At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has approved the mutually agreed termination of Dr. David Frink"s membership in the Managing Board. Accordingly, Dr. Frink will resign from the company"s Managing Board. Dr. David Frink"s resignation from the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has nothing to do with the business performance of the company or one of its subsidiaries.

Dr. Frink was appointed to the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG in May 2009. The Supervisory Board and the company would like to thank Dr. Frink for his commitment and his achievements to the benefit of the GERRY WEBER Group, its employees and shareholders and wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Jörg Stüber as temporary Board member of GERRY WEBER International AG. Mr. Stüber will be responsible for Dr. Frink"s former departments Finance, IR, Corporate Sourcing, Compliance and IT. Ralf Weber, CEO, will take over the responsibility for the departments Procurement, HR and Logistics.





