DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Dr. David Frink resigns from Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG :





16.11.2017 / 16:47







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News





Dr. David Frink resigns from Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG

Halle/Westphalia, 16 November 2017 - At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has approved the mutually agreed termination of Dr. David Frink"s membership in the Managing Board. Accordingly, Dr. Frink will resign from the company"s Managing Board. Dr. David Frink"s resignation from the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has nothing to do with the business performance of the company or one of its subsidiaries.

Dr. Frink was appointed to the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG in May 2009. The Supervisory Board and the company would like to thank Dr. Frink for his commitment and his achievements to the benefit of the GERRY WEBER Group, its employees and shareholders and wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Jörg Stüber as temporary Board member of GERRY WEBER International AG. Mr. Stüber will be responsible for Dr. Frink"s former departments Finance, IR, Corporate Sourcing, Compliance and IT. Ralf Weber, CEO, will take over the responsibility for the departments Procurement, HR and Logistics.

Jörg Stüber joined GERRY WEBER International AG as Head of Finance in May 2011. In the context of the company"s realignment programme he was appointed division director (Executive Vice President) of the shared services Finance, IR, Corporate Sourcing, Compliance and IT in July 2017. Prior his position at GERRY WEBER Jörg Stüber, who holds a degree in Business Administration, worked for several years for a renowned auditing company and was Head of Accounting at a large energy supply company.

In addition to the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG three Strategic Business Units were implemented as of 1 July 2017. Each brand group - i.e. GERRY WEBER/talkabout, TAIFUN/SAMOON and HALLHUBER - forms an independent Strategic Business Unit. Each brand unit is led by two division directors (Executive Vice Presidents), one EVP for the product and one EVP for sales, who bear responsibility for the operating day-to-day business. The independent Strategic Business Units are complemented by two division directors who are responsible for the Shared Services of the holding company (e.g. sourcing, logistics, finance, IT, HR etc.), which are used by all three Strategic Business Units.