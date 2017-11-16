DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Supervisory Board resolved with immediate effect the removal of Ole Daus-Petersen and the appointment of Bernd Raddatz as sole member of the Management Board
2017. november 16., csütörtök, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Company) resolved today to remove the former sole member of the Management Board, Mr Ole Daus-Petersen, with immediate effect.
Simultaneously, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint the former Commercial Manager of the Company, Mr Bernd Raddatz, as new sole member of the Management Board with immediate effect.
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marenave Schiffahrts AG
|Valentinskamp 24
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 / 28 41 93 0
|Fax:
|040 / 28 41 93 297
|E-mail:
|info@marenave.com
|Internet:
|www.marenave.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0H1GY2
|WKN:
|A0H1GY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
630295 16-Nov-2017 CET/CEST
