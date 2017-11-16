DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Supervisory Board resolved with immediate effect the removal of Ole Daus-Petersen and the appointment of Bernd Raddatz as sole member of the Management Board





16-Nov-2017 / 19:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Supervisory Board of Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Company) resolved today to remove the former sole member of the Management Board, Mr Ole Daus-Petersen, with immediate effect.



Simultaneously, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint the former Commercial Manager of the Company, Mr Bernd Raddatz, as new sole member of the Management Board with immediate effect.







The Management Board





16-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

