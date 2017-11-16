DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Supervisory Board resolved with immediate effect the removal of Ole Daus-Petersen and the appointment of Bernd Raddatz as sole member of the Management Board

2017. november 16., csütörtök, 19:35





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Supervisory Board resolved with immediate effect the removal of Ole Daus-Petersen and the appointment of Bernd Raddatz as sole member of the Management Board


16-Nov-2017 / 19:35 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Supervisory Board of Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Company) resolved today to remove the former sole member of the Management Board, Mr Ole Daus-Petersen, with immediate effect.

Simultaneously, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint the former Commercial Manager of the Company, Mr Bernd Raddatz, as new sole member of the Management Board with immediate effect.

 

The Management Board







16-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG

Valentinskamp 24

20354 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 / 28 41 93 0
Fax: 040 / 28 41 93 297
E-mail: info@marenave.com
Internet: www.marenave.com
ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
WKN: A0H1GY
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



630295  16-Nov-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=630295&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum