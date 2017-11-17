DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed

2017. november 17., péntek, 12:03





DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Financing


PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed


17.11.2017 / 12:03



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News



PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed



Cuxhaven, November 17, 2017 - PNE WIND AG secures the development of new 200 MW wind farm portfolio by a financing line for equity capital in the volume of euro 25 million. The equity financing line for this wind farm projects has now been agreed with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. This is intended to finance equity capital for German and French wind farms that are intended to be included in the new international wind farm portfolio currently under construction. This portfolio will include wind farms with a nominal capacity of up to 200 MW. Wind farms with 43 MW nominal capacity are already under construction.



"With the new financing line, we were able to secure part of the equity required for the new 200 MW portfolio at an early stage and thus successfully complete one of the planned future financing arrangements in the Group," explained CFO Jörg Klowat.




About the PNE WIND Group


The PNE Wind Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leading German wind farm developers. With its approx. 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group has been offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging from the development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing and repowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source for more than 25 years. Once the completed plants have been handed over to operators, the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial management services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms. The offshore wind farms at sea are developed up to the point where they are ready to be constructed and services are provided up to the operation of the wind farms. Alongside its business activities in the established domestic market in Germany, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in order to benefit from the tremendous growth potential of the global wind energy market and it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.



Contacts for enquiries






PNE WIND AG

Rainer Heinsohn

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49(0) 4721 718 453

Fax: +49(0) 4721 718 373

Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com
PNE WIND AG

Christopher Rodler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 454

Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373

Christopher.Rodler(at)pnewind.com



 













17.11.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: PNE WIND AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnewind.com
Internet: http://www.pnewind.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




630429  17.11.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=630429&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum