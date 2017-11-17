DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed
2017. november 17., péntek, 12:03
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Financing
Corporate News
PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed
Cuxhaven, November 17, 2017 - PNE WIND AG secures the development of new 200 MW wind farm portfolio by a financing line for equity capital in the volume of euro 25 million. The equity financing line for this wind farm projects has now been agreed with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. This is intended to finance equity capital for German and French wind farms that are intended to be included in the new international wind farm portfolio currently under construction. This portfolio will include wind farms with a nominal capacity of up to 200 MW. Wind farms with 43 MW nominal capacity are already under construction.
"With the new financing line, we were able to secure part of the equity required for the new 200 MW portfolio at an early stage and thus successfully complete one of the planned future financing arrangements in the Group," explained CFO Jörg Klowat.
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE WIND AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnewind.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pnewind.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
630429 17.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]