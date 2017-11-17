DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Financing





PNE WIND AG: New financing line for equity capital of wind farm projects completed

Cuxhaven, November 17, 2017 - PNE WIND AG secures the development of new 200 MW wind farm portfolio by a financing line for equity capital in the volume of euro 25 million. The equity financing line for this wind farm projects has now been agreed with IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. This is intended to finance equity capital for German and French wind farms that are intended to be included in the new international wind farm portfolio currently under construction. This portfolio will include wind farms with a nominal capacity of up to 200 MW. Wind farms with 43 MW nominal capacity are already under construction.

"With the new financing line, we were able to secure part of the equity required for the new 200 MW portfolio at an early stage and thus successfully complete one of the planned future financing arrangements in the Group," explained CFO Jörg Klowat.



About the PNE WIND Group





The PNE Wind Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leading German wind farm developers. With its approx. 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group has been offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging from the development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing and repowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source for more than 25 years. Once the completed plants have been handed over to operators, the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial management services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms. The offshore wind farms at sea are developed up to the point where they are ready to be constructed and services are provided up to the operation of the wind farms. Alongside its business activities in the established domestic market in Germany, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in order to benefit from the tremendous growth potential of the global wind energy market and it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.

