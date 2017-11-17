DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing





mybet Holding SE resolved on issuing a convertible bond with a volume of up to EUR 4.99 million. Individual investors of the company support the transaction.





Berlin, 17 November 2017. The Management Board of mybet Holding SE ("company") today has resolved on issuing a non-subordinated convertible bond 2017/2020 ("convertible bond"). The consent of the Supervisory Board is expected to be given in the course of the day.



Terms of the convertible bond



The convertible bond is divided into up to 49,995 debentures with a par value of EUR 100.00 each. Thus, the calculated total par value is EUR 4,999,500. The subscription price for each debenture will be EUR 100.00. The debentures will carry an interest rate of 6.25 percent per year based on the par value. The interest will be paid semi-annually and subsequent.

Initially, each single debenture entitles to subscribe to up to 100 registered no-par value shares of the company with an initial conversion price of EUR 1.00. The initial conversion price corresponds to the lowest issuing price of the shares of the company. So in total, the bearers of debentures of the convertible bond ("debenture creditors") can draw up to 4,999,500 new registered no-par value shares of the company. This corresponds to approximately 19.5 percent of the current share capital of the company. In specific cases, the terms for the convertible bond include an adjustment of the conversion price and thereby of the conversion ratio. In the case of the exertion of conversion rights by the debenture creditors, the company is entitled to deliver already existing shares instead of new shares or to pay out the market price of the shares in cash to the debenture creditors in full or in parts.

The convertible bond has a duration until December 2020 and will be repaid at par value. The convertible bond will be collateralised. Liens ("Pfandrechte") on a 60 percent share in the Personal Exchange International Ltd. appointed according to Maltese law act as collateral. The Personal Exchange International Ltd. is the Maltese group company of mybet Group that stands in the centre of the operating business. The collateral is held by a trustee in the benefit of the debenture creditors.

The company plans to seek for admission of the debentures of the convertible bond to an open market segment of a German stock exchange. But this admission is no prerequisite for the closing of the transaction.

Preemptive rights offering to the shareholders and the debenture creditors of the convertible bond 2015/2020



The statutory subscription rights for the debentures of the convertible bond will be granted to shareholders of the company in terms of an indirect subscription right. The shareholders of the company are entitled to receive one debenture of the convertible bond for 512 shares. In addition the debenture creditors of the convertible bond 2015/2020, that has already been issued by the company, will be granted an indirect subscription right, that is subordinate to the subscription right of the shareholders. If debentures are still available after the exertion of subscription rights of the shareholders, the bearers of debentures of the convertible bond 2015/2020 can receive debentures of the convertible bond 2017/2020 with a ratio of one debenture of the convertible bond 2017/2020 for six debentures of the convertible bond 2017/2020.

The Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH, Düsseldorf, is authorised to subscribe to and to assume the debentures with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders and creditors of the convertible bond 2015/2020 according to their individual subscription rights.

No subscription rights trading will be organised by the company nor the Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH and it is not planned to do so. It is also not being applied for a pricing for the subscription rights at a stock exchange. Thus, selling of purchasing the subscription rights at a stock exchange is not possible.

Debentures of the convertible bond that might remain after the exertion of subscription rights will be placed by way of a private placement. Individual investors of the company do support the transaction and have indicated to subscribe to debentures of the convertible bond in the amount of around half of the issue volume at the subscription price. Moreover, the possibility for a so called oversubscription is being granted to shareholders and debentures creditors of the convertible bond 2015/2020.

The company is entitled to terminate the preemptive rights offering at any time even after the end of the subscription period and up to the delivery of the debentures of the convertible bond. The termination is especially comes into consideration if, due to the subscription volume and other financing measures possibly resolved on during the subscription period, the mid-term financing of the company appears to be foreseeably not secured.

The further details of the issuance of the convertible bond and the risks attached to it can be found in the preemptive rights offering document. Also further details can be found in the terms of the convertible bond. The preemptive rights offering will be published in the German Federal Gazette and the terms of the convertible bond will be published on the website of mybet Holding SE at www.mybet-se.com.

Use of the proceeds



The company undertakes to use the proceeds from the issuance amongst others for the following purposes: (i) Finalisation of the ongoing restructuring measures of the issuer, (ii) strengthening of the marketing for customer acquisition, also on selected international markets (e.g. Ghana), (iii) marketing instruments to promote the new platform for the football world cup 2018, (iv) repurchase of the convertible bond 2015/2020 of the issuer.

Notifying company:



mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A0JRU67, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard

Notifying person:



Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor & Public Relations



