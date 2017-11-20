DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 9-month-report published

2017. november 19., vasárnap, 18:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures


Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 9-month-report published


19-Nov-2017 / 18:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Rohstoff: 9-month-report published

EBITDA rises to EUR 29.1 million/Annual forecast drops slightly



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG has published its quarterly report for the third quarter, which also represents a 9-month report. Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 39.5 million in the first nine months of the financial year (3rd quarter: EUR 7.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to EUR 29.1 million after 9 months (3rd quarter: EUR 5.6 million). EBIT stands at EUR 8.9 million. The net profit amounts to EUR 5.2 million after EUR 5.0 million in the first half of the year.



For the full year, the Management Board now expects sales of around EUR 50 million (previous forecast: EUR 55-65 million) and EBITDA of EUR 35-37 million (previous forecast: EUR 40 million). The reason for the revision is next to the continuously weak USD/EUR exchange rate, that some of the older Cub Creek Energy wells have experienced a greater than expected decline in production in recent months. The seven Haley wells that have been in production since mid-September are delivering very good results so far. Since the end of September, they have produced 2,723 BOE per day, most recently over 3,000 BOE.



In the first quarter of 2018, all three US-companies expect production to increase due to bringing into production another approximately 25 net wells, which means wells that are 100% allocated to Deutsche Rohstoff Group. The new wells will roughly double production capacity of the group.



The quarterly report is now online and can be found under http://rohstoff.de/investor-relations/.



Mannheim, 19 November 2017



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.



Contact:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Thomas Gutschlag

Tel. +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de










19-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Q7, 24

68161 Mannheim

Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



630687  19-Nov-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=630687&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum