ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Thomas Ebeling will leave the Company by the end of February 2018





19-Nov-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Thomas Ebeling will leave the Company by the end of February 2018

Unterföhring, November 19, 2017. Thomas Ebeling, who served as chairman of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s Executive Board for many years, will leave the Company after the annual press conference for fiscal year 2017 scheduled for February 22, 2018. This was mutually agreed today by the chairman of the Executive Board and the Company"s Supervisory Board.

Thomas Ebeling had a contract of employment with a term running until mid-2019. However, already in connection with the latest renewal of his contract of employment, he informed the Company that he would not be available for a further subsequent renewal. Against this background, the Supervisory Board initiated the search for a successor some time ago and will appoint a successor in due course.

Conrad Albert, member of the Executive Board with current responsibility for External Affairs & Industry Relations and General Counsel of the Company, who has been with the Company since 2005, has been appointed as deputy chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect. In particular, the purpose of this appointment is to ensure continuity in the Company and to guarantee the further implementation of the strategy if the successor should not be able to take up his office promptly after the annual press conference.