DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
2017. november 20., hétfő, 08:25
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buy-back
Covestro AG in Leverkusen /
Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Covestro AG
Leverkusen
WKN 606214
ISIN DE0006062144
Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
1. Information relating to the share buyback programme
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting
2. Purpose of the share buyback programme
The own shares acquired will be cancelled or will be used to a very limited
3. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme
The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) for own
The buyback for the maximum total purchase price shall be carried out in
4. Maximum number of shares to be acquired
The acquisition of own shares by the Issuer shall not exceed a total amount
5. Duration of the programme
The buyback programme shall be effected during the period from 21 November
The first tranche will be carried out in the period between 21 November
6. Further details
The share buyback programme will be carried out based on the authorization
The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with Articles
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit
Covestro may suspend the share buyback programme and also resume it at any
Information on transactions relating to the buyback programme will be
Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share
Leverkusen, 20 November 2017
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
630739 20.11.2017
