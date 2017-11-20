DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buy-back





Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information





20.11.2017 / 08:25





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Covestro AG in Leverkusen /



Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Covestro AG



Leverkusen



WKN 606214



ISIN DE0006062144



Disclosure according to Section 2 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



1. Information relating to the share buyback programme



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting

on 1 September 2015, the Management Board of Covestro AG with corporate

seat in Leverkusen ("Covestro" or the "Issuer") resolved on 24 October 2017

to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0006062144) through XETRA trading of

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) in the period between the fourth quarter

2017 until mid of 2019.



2. Purpose of the share buyback programme



The own shares acquired will be cancelled or will be used to a very limited

extent for employee share participation programmes.



3. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme



The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) for own

shares amounts to EUR 1.5 billion.



The buyback for the maximum total purchase price shall be carried out in

several tranches. The first tranche will have a maximum total purchase

price (excluding incidental expenses) of up to EUR 400 million.



4. Maximum number of shares to be acquired



The acquisition of own shares by the Issuer shall not exceed a total amount

of 10% of the outstanding capital stock. This represents a maximum buyback

volume of 20.25 million shares. For this maximum buyback volume, all shares

need to be taken into account, which were acquired for purpose of the

employee share participation programme since the authorization became

effective. By 20 November 2017, 0.23 million shares were acquired in this

context, representing 0.11% of the outstanding capital stock.



5. Duration of the programme



The buyback programme shall be effected during the period from 21 November

2017 to June 2019.



The first tranche will be carried out in the period between 21 November

2017 and 28 February 2018 at the latest at the conditions stated below.



6. Further details



The share buyback programme will be carried out based on the authorization

of the Annual General Meeting of Covestro on 1 September 2015.



The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with Articles

5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse in conjunction

with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of

March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to

regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback

programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation (EU)

2016/1052).



The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit

institution which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its

trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares

independently of, and without any influence by, the Issuer. The credit

institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3

of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share

buyback programme. In addition, the Issuer will not purchase on any trading

day more than 25% of the average daily turnover in the shares on the venue,

where the purchases of shares are made. The average daily turnover is

calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading

days preceding the date of the respective purchase.



Covestro may suspend the share buyback programme and also resume it at any

time to the extent required and legally permissible.



Information on transactions relating to the buyback programme will be

published according to Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share

buyback programme at www.covestro.com/en/investors.



Leverkusen, 20 November 2017

