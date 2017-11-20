DGAP-AFR: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


20.11.2017 / 08:56


Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2017
German: http://behrens.ag/wp-content/uploads/sites/221/2017/11/zwischenbericht_3_quartal_2017_joh_f_behrens_ag.pdf














Language: English
Company: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG

Bogenstraße 43-45

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.behrens.ag





 
