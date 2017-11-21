DGAP-News: Nanogate SE Intends to Continue its Course of Expansion With Further Acquisition and to Extend its Global Market Position
2017. november 20., hétfő, 20:22
DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Investment
Nanogate SE Intends to Continue its Course of Expansion With Further Acquisition and to Extend its Global Market Position
Acquisition of business units of Austrian HTI High Tech Industries AG agreed - Group sales set to rise to over EUR 220 million in 2018 - Nanogate pays purchase price exclusively in shares - New anchor investor QInvest available for further integration and growth financing.
Expansion of the Non-Automotive Business and Further Internationalization
In addition to many years of experience in the automotive business, HTP Slovakia also has a strong non-automotive business with first-class references. Nanogate is benefiting from a new, high-performing and, at the same time, cost-efficient location, as well as from the geographical expansion toward Eastern Europe. HTP Electronics is a leading provider of special plastic components, with a product focus outside the automotive environment. The production of high-precision and microcomponents, also for electronic applications, is highly automated. The unit has high development capabilities and will, in the future, collaborate with the Nanogate Group, for example on new hybrid solutions requiring the combination of electronics, metal and plastics expertise. Future strategic partner HTP Austria is specialized in the production of lightweight components for the automotive industry and, in the future, can take over secondary and supplementary manufacturing steps for the Nanogate Group.
Sales Increase to More Than EUR 220 Million Expected in 2018
CEO of Nanogate SE, Ralf Zastrau: "The transaction agreed today means that Nanogate has achieved its next leap in growth. We are expanding our product portfolio, strengthening our non-automotive business and broadening our geographical presence by two more countries. Nanogate will expand its leading role with the additional business, new competencies and the announced expansion of our technology platforms. The Group also has many years of experience in acquisitions and expects rapid integration following closing. Thanks to the stimulus and the willingness of our new anchor shareholder to provide financing, we expect positive effects for our business beyond this transaction."
If you have any queries, please contact:
Nanogate SE:
The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V., Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH and U.S. company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the U.S. and Turkey.
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.
Disclaimer:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE SE
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|nanogate@wmp-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
631213 20.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]