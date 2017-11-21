DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Investment





Acquisition of business units of Austrian HTI High Tech Industries AG agreed - Group sales set to rise to over EUR 220 million in 2018 - Nanogate pays purchase price exclusively in shares - New anchor investor QInvest available for further integration and growth financing.



Göttelborn, November 20, 2017. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is continuing its growth strategy and has today agreed the acquisition of the plastics division of the Austrian company HTI High Tech Industries AG. As a result, Nanogate intends to further expand its strong market position in the area of high-quality plastic components and surfaces and also to strengthen its internationalization. As a result of the transaction, Group sales in 2018 are set to increase to over EUR 220 million, while the operating result (consolidated EBITDA) is set to increase further, despite transaction and integration costs.





The purchase price will be paid exclusively in shares as part of a non-cash capital increase in the amount of 275,000 shares. HTI will immediately transfer the stake to an affiliate of QInvest LLC, which intends to hold the shares for the long term. An affiliate of QInvest LLC is already a financing partner of HTI. In addition, QInvest intends to provide financial support for Nanogate"s further growth. Closing of the planned transaction is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018.

Expansion of the Non-Automotive Business and Further Internationalization



After completion of the transaction, Nanogate will fully integrate the subsidiaries HTP Slovakia (Vráble, Slovakia) and HTP Electronics (Neudörfl, Austria) into the Nanogate Group. The two companies have a combined total of around 350 employees. In addition, Nanogate will acquire HTP Austria (Fohnsdorf, Austria) as part of a strategic partnership with QInvest (including a later purchase option).

In addition to many years of experience in the automotive business, HTP Slovakia also has a strong non-automotive business with first-class references. Nanogate is benefiting from a new, high-performing and, at the same time, cost-efficient location, as well as from the geographical expansion toward Eastern Europe. HTP Electronics is a leading provider of special plastic components, with a product focus outside the automotive environment. The production of high-precision and microcomponents, also for electronic applications, is highly automated. The unit has high development capabilities and will, in the future, collaborate with the Nanogate Group, for example on new hybrid solutions requiring the combination of electronics, metal and plastics expertise. Future strategic partner HTP Austria is specialized in the production of lightweight components for the automotive industry and, in the future, can take over secondary and supplementary manufacturing steps for the Nanogate Group.

Sales Increase to More Than EUR 220 Million Expected in 2018



Depending on the closing date, Nanogate anticipates a likely additional sales contribution of over EUR 30 million in the next fiscal year. Despite significant transaction and integration costs, the new units are set to make an initial positive contribution to consolidated EBITDA in 2018. On this basis, Nanogate expects a rise in Group sales to over EUR 220 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Despite significant transaction and integration costs, the operating result (consolidated EBITDA) is expected to increase further, while depreciation and financing costs will initially negatively impact consolidated net income. Alongside the transaction, Nanogate is pushing forward with its announced innovation program, seeking to extend its technology leadership. The order and product mix will also be further optimized across the Group.

CEO of Nanogate SE, Ralf Zastrau: "The transaction agreed today means that Nanogate has achieved its next leap in growth. We are expanding our product portfolio, strengthening our non-automotive business and broadening our geographical presence by two more countries. Nanogate will expand its leading role with the additional business, new competencies and the announced expansion of our technology platforms. The Group also has many years of experience in acquisitions and expects rapid integration following closing. Thanks to the stimulus and the willingness of our new anchor shareholder to provide financing, we expect positive effects for our business beyond this transaction."



Nanogate SE:



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V., Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH and U.S. company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the U.S. and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

