2017. november 20., hétfő, 20:15
Göttelborn, November 20, 2017. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is continuing its growth strategy and has today agreed the acquisition of the plastics division of the Austrian company HTI High Tech Industries AG. As a result, Nanogate intends to further expand its strong market position in the area of high-quality plastic components and surfaces and also to strengthen its internationalization. As a result of the transaction, Group sales in 2018 are set to increase to over EUR 220 million, while the operating result (consolidated EBITDA) is set to increase further, despite transaction and integration costs.
Expansion of the Non-Automotive Business and Further Internationalization
In addition to many years of experience in the automotive business, HTP Slovakia also has a strong non-automotive business with first-class references. Nanogate is benefiting from a new, high-performing and, at the same time, cost-efficient location, as well as from the geographical expansion toward Eastern Europe. HTP Electronics is a leading provider of special plastic components, with a product focus outside the automotive environment. The production of high-precision and microcomponents, also for electronic applications, is highly automated. The unit has high development capabilities and will, in the future, collaborate with the Nanogate Group, for example on new hybrid solutions requiring the combination of electronics, metal and plastics expertise. Future strategic partner HTP Austria is specialized in the production of lightweight components for the automotive industry and, in the future, can take over secondary and supplementary manufacturing steps for the Nanogate Group.
Sales Increase to More Than EUR 220 Million Expected in 2018
The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V., Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH and U.S. company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the U.S. and Turkey.
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.
