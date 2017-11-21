DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate





TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 400 m

- Fixed rate notes with a nominal value of EUR 400 m due 2024

- Strong investor demand for TLG IMMOBILIEN"s inaugural corporate bond issuance, underlined by 2.9 times oversubscription of order books

- Corporate bond enables TLG IMMOBILIEN to further diversify sources of funding

- Issue proceeds to be used for refinancing, future real estate acquisitions and general corporate purposes

- Moody"s has assigned corporate bond rating of Baa2



Berlin, 20 November 2017 - Today, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) announced the successful placement of unsecured, fixed rate standalone notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 400 m with a denomination of EUR 100,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes are issued at an issue price of 99.735%, are due on 27 November 2024 and will bear interest at a rate of 1.375% per year and a total yield of 1.415% per year.

TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes (i) to refinance selected land-charge secured loans in an aggregate amount of approx. EUR 300 m in order to lower the consolidated interest expenses, (ii) for future acquisitions while maintaining a maximum Net LTV of 45.0% of TLG IMMOBILIEN as well as (iii) for general corporate purposes.

TLG IMMOBILIEN"s average cost of debt is expected to drop below 2% with its average debt maturity remaining at a high level of around 6 years.

TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to arrange for the Notes to be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Bourse de Luxembourg).

Commenting on the successful bond placement, Peter Finkbeiner, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN, said, "With its first corporate bond issuance, TLG IMMOBILIEN further diversifies its sources of funding by gaining access to a highly liquid debt capital market, supporting us in the further execution of TLG IMMOBILIEN"s growth strategy."

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners on this transaction. VICTORIAPARTNERS acted as independent financial advisor to TLG IMMOBILIEN.

See here for bond details:

www.tlg.eu > Investor Relations > Bond

Contact

Christoph Wilhelm



Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355



E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de



About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialized in commercial properties for office and retail use; it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mainly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. In addition, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG holds a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations, but also because of their long-term lease agreements.

As of 30 September 2017, the total property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn and the EPRA NAV per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

