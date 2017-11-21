DGAP-Ad-hoc: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Ad hoc Release according §15 WpHG

Provision for a debtor warrant in the amount of EUR 19.5 mill. due to a received rent deductions in 2005 to 2007 burden FY 2017 results

Offenburg, November 21, 2017 - In 2005 to 2007, MediClin AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (MediClin) received a rent deductions totalling EUR 21.0 mill. from the real estate fund for ten of the 21 leased post-acute clinics. In conjunction with this rent reduction, a performance-related repayment (debtor warrant) until the end of the term (31.12.2027) was agreed, which is dependent upon the achievement of economic performance criteria by the clinics included in the fund. Based on the present planning, the probability of occurrence that the performance criteria will be achieved is estimated to be likely, so that the formation of a provision for future financial liability in the amount of EUR 19.5 mill. is necessary due to the rules of accounting.

If the assessment of probability of occurrence for the aforementioned performance criteria changes in the future, the provision will be accordingly adjusted.

The amount of the provision leads to downward adjustment of the guidance for the Group. Currently the Board of Management is assuming that the Group-EBIT for FY 2017 will be between EUR 5.5 mill. and EUR 7.5 mill.

The appropriateness of the rental payments, to which the deduction by a debtor warrant was granted, is subject of civil proceedings which MediClin has filed at the Landgericht Offenburg in May 2016. A judicial appointment or the first hearing has not yet taken place.

