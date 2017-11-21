







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Alexander

Last name(s):

Otto

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG





b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007480204





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase on the basis of pre-concluded covered options (sold put options)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.04 EUR





3627936.00 EUR



41.21 EUR





2538536.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.11 EUR





6166472.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-17; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Eurex Germany

MIC:

XEUR



