1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Otto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG


b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase on the basis of pre-concluded covered options (sold put options)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
41.04 EUR 3627936.00 EUR
41.21 EUR 2538536.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.11 EUR 6166472.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Eurex Germany
MIC: XEUR














