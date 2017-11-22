DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement





Fyber N.V.



(The "Company")



Fyber continues its growth and advances with the integration of subsidiaries into one entity

Highlights

- 20% like-for-like growth for first nine months YoY

- Efficiency progress resulting in positive adjusted EBITDA in the last two quarters which is expected to increase as a percentage of revenue over time

- 2018 forecast of EUR15m+ EBITDA

- Launched holistic video ad monetization platform "VAMP", offering optimized monetization through innovative mobile video ad units

- Launched "Keeping it Clean" Initiative further increasing transparency and quality of our marketplace by moving away from aggregators on the publisher side - investing part of the short-term top line growth into the foundations of long-term growth

Berlin, 22 November 2017 - Fyber N.V., a leading programmatic mobile video platform, concludes the first nine months of 2017 with significant growth and a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

Fyber achieved 20% growth in income year-over-year during the first nine months of 2017 and delivered another profitable quarter on adjusted EBITDA basis - a key focus for the Company"s new Management Board. Fyber is strongly positioned to further benefit from the dominating market trends around mobile, video and programmatic advertising.



The recently launched Video Ad Monetization Platform VAMP is expected to further increase the Company"s share of video revenues and significantly contribute to its growth strategy. It empowers publishers to maximize their monetization yield through innovative video ad units with high levels of viewability, user engagement and data intelligence.

The management team and the entire organization were deeply focused on successfully executing the group"s integration plans, including establishing a strong, unified global corporate management team, realizing revenue synergies and improving operational efficiency across the group within the set timelines. This also included the difficult strategic decision of a workforce reduction of 12% in September. "Despite being a difficult step, this will ensure we remain an agile, focused and efficient organization, delivering on our integration roadmap," said Fyber CEO, Ziv Elul.

During 2018 Fyber plans to roll out its joint technology and data platform, which leverages the best technological assets of each of Fyber"s different business units. "The merging of our assets brings a truly differentiated, holistic offering to the market, making Fyber one of the largest, most innovative providers of independent publisher-focused monetization technology that services all publisher verticals," said Elul.

During Q3, Fyber also launched its marketplace quality initiative "Keeping it Clean", which included the strategic decision to move away from aggregated supply, and increase its focus on direct publisher integrations. "While this initiative has revenue impact in the short-term, we are confident it will be offset by the strategic value of focusing on our extensive direct supply comprised of over 10,000 direct apps and sites, while ensuring strong control and high quality of inventory - fueling the long-term growth of the Company", said Elul.



Key Figures



For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

% Change

in EUR million

30 Sep 2017

30 Sep 2016

30 Sep 2017

30 Sep 2016

Q1-Q3 2017 YoY

Revenue

177.2

147.1

57.5

52.3

20.5%

Gross Profit

52.2

43.8

17.2

15.0

19.2%

Gross Margin

29.5%

29.8%

29.9%

28.7%

-0.3pp

EBITDA (*)

(3.4)

(3.7)

0.4

(1.6)

8.1%



(*) Adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as acquisition-related costs and option plans

Breakdown by Transaction Type



Breakdown by Screen Type



For the nine months ended





For the nine months ended



30 Sep 2017

30 Sep 2016





30 Sep 2017

30 Sep 2016

Programmatic

67%

56%



Mobile

73%

77%

Non-Progr.

33%

44%



Desktop

27%

23%

Total

100%

100%



Total

100%

100%



The full report can be downloaded at: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations



Presentation to analysts and investors



A conference call with a presentation and Q&A will be held on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 10.00 am CET.

To attend the call, please register at:



https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PNGLDHKQR



Once you have registered, you will be provided with the required information to join the conference, including dial-in numbers, passcodes and the link to the web section of the meeting.

About Fyber N.V.



Fyber N.V. is a global technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Its mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber"s technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers, enabling cross-device advertising with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion unique monthly users. Fyber N.V. has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, and Beijing and employs more than 300 people. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBEN".



In 2016 the fast-growing group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.

