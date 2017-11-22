DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: continues its growth and advances with the integration of subsidiaries into one entity
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fyber N.V.
Highlights
- 20% like-for-like growth for first nine months YoY
- Efficiency progress resulting in positive adjusted EBITDA in the last two quarters which is expected to increase as a percentage of revenue over time
- 2018 forecast of EUR15m+ EBITDA
- Launched holistic video ad monetization platform "VAMP", offering optimized monetization through innovative mobile video ad units
- Launched "Keeping it Clean" Initiative further increasing transparency and quality of our marketplace by moving away from aggregators on the publisher side - investing part of the short-term top line growth into the foundations of long-term growth
Berlin, 22 November 2017 - Fyber N.V., a leading programmatic mobile video platform, concludes the first nine months of 2017 with significant growth and a positive outlook for the rest of the year.
Fyber achieved 20% growth in income year-over-year during the first nine months of 2017 and delivered another profitable quarter on adjusted EBITDA basis - a key focus for the Company"s new Management Board. Fyber is strongly positioned to further benefit from the dominating market trends around mobile, video and programmatic advertising.
The management team and the entire organization were deeply focused on successfully executing the group"s integration plans, including establishing a strong, unified global corporate management team, realizing revenue synergies and improving operational efficiency across the group within the set timelines. This also included the difficult strategic decision of a workforce reduction of 12% in September. "Despite being a difficult step, this will ensure we remain an agile, focused and efficient organization, delivering on our integration roadmap," said Fyber CEO, Ziv Elul.
During 2018 Fyber plans to roll out its joint technology and data platform, which leverages the best technological assets of each of Fyber"s different business units. "The merging of our assets brings a truly differentiated, holistic offering to the market, making Fyber one of the largest, most innovative providers of independent publisher-focused monetization technology that services all publisher verticals," said Elul.
During Q3, Fyber also launched its marketplace quality initiative "Keeping it Clean", which included the strategic decision to move away from aggregated supply, and increase its focus on direct publisher integrations. "While this initiative has revenue impact in the short-term, we are confident it will be offset by the strategic value of focusing on our extensive direct supply comprised of over 10,000 direct apps and sites, while ensuring strong control and high quality of inventory - fueling the long-term growth of the Company", said Elul.
(*) Adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as acquisition-related costs and option plans
The full report can be downloaded at: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations
About Fyber N.V.
