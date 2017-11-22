DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Change in the supervisory board
As one of the founding shareholders, Mr. Brucherseifer built the Drillisch group and significantly influenced and shaped the successful development of the group from 1985. Until 2005 he served as spokesman of the management board of Drillisch AG and during this time he laid the foundations for the group"s further growth. In 2007 he joined the supervisory board of Drillisch AG on which he served as chairman from 2011 until November 2017. With great personal efforts and in close consultation with the management board he was able in this function to drive the group"s development with his strength and determination. He was also closely involved in the recent acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG, thus paving the way towards creating a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market.
Dr. Lennertz is considered one of the pioneers in the area of mobile telecommunications in Germany. After having held various executive roles in the industry, he built, while serving as a member of the management board of PreussenElektra AG (now: E.ON Energie AG) from 1987 until 1993, the telecommunications segment, established several telecommunications companies and was entrusted with managing the E-Plus consortium. From 1993 onwards he served as a member of the management of E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH, of which he was one the co-founders, and from 2001 until 2005 as a member on the management board of KPN Mobile N.V., before he joined the supervisory board of Drillisch AG in December 2005. While serving on the supervisory board, Dr. Lennertz played a key role over recent years in developing Drillisch AG towards becoming a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market thanks to his extensive experience and expertise.
The entire supervisory board and the management board thank Mr. Brucherseifer and Dr. Lennertz for their many years of service and their commitment to Drillisch AG. "We are greatly indebted to Mr. Brucherseifer and Dr. Lennertz for their outstanding services for the company", emphasized Mr. Ralph Dommermuth, the chairman of the management board of United Internet AG and, in addition, new chairman of the management board of Drillisch AG as of January 1, 2018.
