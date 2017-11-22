DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Change of Personnel





Maintal, November 22, 2017. The two supervisory board members Mr. Marc Brucherseifer and Dr.-Ing. Horst Lennertz are withdrawing from the supervisory board of Drillisch AG with effect from the end of December 31, 2017. Mr. Vlasios Choulidis, who will leave the management board of Drillisch AG at the end of 2017, is to join the supervisory board of Drillisch AG based on a proposal by United Internet AG. His change to the supervisory board had already been envisaged by Drillisch AG and United Internet AG in the Business Combination Agreement dated May 12, 2017.

As one of the founding shareholders, Mr. Brucherseifer built the Drillisch group and significantly influenced and shaped the successful development of the group from 1985. Until 2005 he served as spokesman of the management board of Drillisch AG and during this time he laid the foundations for the group"s further growth. In 2007 he joined the supervisory board of Drillisch AG on which he served as chairman from 2011 until November 2017. With great personal efforts and in close consultation with the management board he was able in this function to drive the group"s development with his strength and determination. He was also closely involved in the recent acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG, thus paving the way towards creating a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market.

Dr. Lennertz is considered one of the pioneers in the area of mobile telecommunications in Germany. After having held various executive roles in the industry, he built, while serving as a member of the management board of PreussenElektra AG (now: E.ON Energie AG) from 1987 until 1993, the telecommunications segment, established several telecommunications companies and was entrusted with managing the E-Plus consortium. From 1993 onwards he served as a member of the management of E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH, of which he was one the co-founders, and from 2001 until 2005 as a member on the management board of KPN Mobile N.V., before he joined the supervisory board of Drillisch AG in December 2005. While serving on the supervisory board, Dr. Lennertz played a key role over recent years in developing Drillisch AG towards becoming a strong fourth player on the German telecommunications market thanks to his extensive experience and expertise.

The entire supervisory board and the management board thank Mr. Brucherseifer and Dr. Lennertz for their many years of service and their commitment to Drillisch AG. "We are greatly indebted to Mr. Brucherseifer and Dr. Lennertz for their outstanding services for the company", emphasized Mr. Ralph Dommermuth, the chairman of the management board of United Internet AG and, in addition, new chairman of the management board of Drillisch AG as of January 1, 2018.





Drillisch AG is one of the largest network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for line-connected as well mobile voice and data services. In the premium segment, Drillisch concentrates on its brand 1&1. The brand for the offline segment is yourfone, which lends its name to the more than 200 stores Drillisch operates in top locations in German cities. In addition, many other successful mobile communications brands are part of Drillisch AG, including smartmobil.de, simply, sim.de, McSIM, helloMobil, winSIM and discoTEL.

