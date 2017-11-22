







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





22.11.2017 / 17:27







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

Krause



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56.47 EUR





474348.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

56.4700 EUR





474348.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-22; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Quotrix

MIC:

XQTX



