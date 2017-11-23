DGAP-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.11.2017 / 20:04


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 30, 2017
German: http://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-und-ergebnisse/2017
English: http://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2017














Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
