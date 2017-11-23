DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





22.11.2017 / 20:04





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 30, 2017

German: http://www.demire.ag/investor-relations/berichte-und-ergebnisse/2017

English: http://www.demire.ag/en/investor-relations/reports-results/2017





22.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

