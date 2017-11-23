DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Incoming Orders





In the tendering procedure, "Procurement of the basic service E-file/DMS for the Federal Administration" Fabasoft Deutschland GmbH has been awarded the contract from the authority that issued the invitation to tender (the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior) on 23 November 2017.

According to the structure of this procedure the scope of the contract will encompass licences for at least 6,000 users of the basic service E-file in five pilot authorities as well as work and services for the subsequent use of the basic service E-file in these authorities. The contractual value of this binding part of the project to be awarded lies within the scope of the normal business operations of the Fabasoft Group.

In addition the contracting authority also has the option of requesting further work and services and licences - through to a federal licence - for providing the German Federal Administration with a uniform basic service E-file. The term of the contract is 6 years with the option of the contracting authority to extend the contract to a total term of 10 years. The basic service E-file for the federal administration will be installed, configured and operated by the German Federal Centre for Information Technology (ITZBund).

Should these options be requested, this contract would constitute an important basis for the continuing sustained growth of Fabasoft. However, it is currently impossible to define the exact volume and sequence of such requests for options. To facilitate the performance of the work and services Fabasoft Deutschland GmbH, as the general contractor, has included several efficient and experienced partner companies as subcontractors in the submission of its bid.

