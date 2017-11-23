DGAP-AFR: mybet Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. november 23., csütörtök, 11:03
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: mybet Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
mybet Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mybet Holding SE
|Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mybet-se.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
632101 23.11.2017
