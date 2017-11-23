DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: mybet Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





mybet Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





23.11.2017 / 11:03





mybet Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 23, 2017

German: https://mybet-se.com/category/finanzberichte/

English: https://mybet-se.com/en/category/finanzberichte/





