DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate





The extraordinary general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG paves the way for the rapid integration of WCM





23.11.2017 / 15:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release



The extraordinary general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG paves the way for the rapid integration of WCM

Berlin, 23 November 2017 - Yesterday, the extraordinary general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) approved the domination agreement concluded between TLG IMMOBILIEN AG and WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (WCM AG) on 6 October 2017 with a vast majority of 99.99%. The general meeting of WCM AG approved the domination agreement on Friday 17 November 2017. The domination agreement will come into effect as soon as it is entered into the commercial register of WCM AG.

Additionally, and also with a majority of 99.99%, the general meeting approved a new authorised capital of EUR 20.4 m, the authority to issue convertible bonds with a face value of up to EUR 750 m and a conditional capital of EUR 20.4 m to serve the purposes of conversion options or obligations resulting from the issuance of convertible bonds.

All documents relating to the extraordinary general meeting of 2017 can be viewed on the website of the company:

www.tlg.eu > Investor Relations > Extraordinary General Meeting 2017

Contact

Christoph Wilhelm



Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355



E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089



E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de



About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.