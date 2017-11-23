DGAP-News: The extraordinary general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG paves the way for the rapid integration of WCM
2017. november 23., csütörtök, 15:00
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
Press release
Berlin, 23 November 2017 - Yesterday, the extraordinary general meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) approved the domination agreement concluded between TLG IMMOBILIEN AG and WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (WCM AG) on 6 October 2017 with a vast majority of 99.99%. The general meeting of WCM AG approved the domination agreement on Friday 17 November 2017. The domination agreement will come into effect as soon as it is entered into the commercial register of WCM AG.
Additionally, and also with a majority of 99.99%, the general meeting approved a new authorised capital of EUR 20.4 m, the authority to issue convertible bonds with a face value of up to EUR 750 m and a conditional capital of EUR 20.4 m to serve the purposes of conversion options or obligations resulting from the issuance of convertible bonds.
All documents relating to the extraordinary general meeting of 2017 can be viewed on the website of the company:
www.tlg.eu > Investor Relations > Extraordinary General Meeting 2017
Contact
About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|kontakt@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
632245 23.11.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with high investment activity in the third quarter
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit hoher Investitionstätigkeit im 3. Quartal
[2017.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]