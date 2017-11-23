







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Markus

Last name(s):

Enzelberger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

80.97 EUR





7611.18 EUR



80.97 EUR





4615.29 EUR



81.17 EUR





3814.99 EUR



81.39 EUR





3499.77 EUR



81.15 EUR





4300.95 EUR



81.03 EUR





5023.86 EUR



81.06 EUR





4377.24 EUR



80.91 EUR





323.64 EUR



80.91 EUR





3964.59 EUR



81.06 EUR





3890.88 EUR



81.28 EUR





3982.72 EUR



81.27 EUR





7233.03 EUR



81.40 EUR





3581.60 EUR



81.49 EUR





3259.60 EUR



81.45 EUR





1303.20 EUR



81.45 EUR





2443.50 EUR



81.71 EUR





4085.50 EUR



81.61 EUR





897.71 EUR



81.61 EUR





2121.86 EUR



81.61 EUR





4488.55 EUR



81.49 EUR





2363.21 EUR



81.35 EUR





325.40 EUR



81.35 EUR





3660.75 EUR



81.35 EUR





976.20 EUR



81.38 EUR





4150.38 EUR



81.55 EUR





4240.60 EUR



81.24 EUR





5524.32 EUR



81.42 EUR





3256.80 EUR



81.40 EUR





5698.00 EUR



81.38 EUR





1627.60 EUR



81.45 EUR





4153.95 EUR



81.85 EUR





4419.90 EUR



81.73 EUR





5148.99 EUR



81.82 EUR





8182.00 EUR



81.83 EUR





4746.14 EUR



81.88 EUR





4503.40 EUR



81.97 EUR





4344.41 EUR



82.11 EUR





9196.32 EUR



82.20 EUR





4192.20 EUR



82.27 EUR





5018.47 EUR



82.20 EUR





986.40 EUR



82.20 EUR





1150.80 EUR



82.20 EUR





328.80 EUR



82.20 EUR





5425.20 EUR



82.32 EUR





2798.88 EUR



82.32 EUR





2304.96 EUR



82.33 EUR





576.31 EUR



82.33 EUR





3704.85 EUR



81.86 EUR





5402.76 EUR



81.86 EUR





81.86 EUR



81.91 EUR





5242.24 EUR



81.86 EUR





1964.64 EUR



81.82 EUR





10145.68 EUR



81.84 EUR





6383.52 EUR



81.84 EUR





4910.40 EUR



81.83 EUR





245.49 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

81.62 EUR





212201.49 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



