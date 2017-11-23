DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.11.2017 / 15:31



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Enzelberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
80.97 EUR 7611.18 EUR
80.97 EUR 4615.29 EUR
81.17 EUR 3814.99 EUR
81.39 EUR 3499.77 EUR
81.15 EUR 4300.95 EUR
81.03 EUR 5023.86 EUR
81.06 EUR 4377.24 EUR
80.91 EUR 323.64 EUR
80.91 EUR 3964.59 EUR
81.06 EUR 3890.88 EUR
81.28 EUR 3982.72 EUR
81.27 EUR 7233.03 EUR
81.40 EUR 3581.60 EUR
81.49 EUR 3259.60 EUR
81.45 EUR 1303.20 EUR
81.45 EUR 2443.50 EUR
81.71 EUR 4085.50 EUR
81.61 EUR 897.71 EUR
81.61 EUR 2121.86 EUR
81.61 EUR 4488.55 EUR
81.49 EUR 2363.21 EUR
81.35 EUR 325.40 EUR
81.35 EUR 3660.75 EUR
81.35 EUR 976.20 EUR
81.38 EUR 4150.38 EUR
81.55 EUR 4240.60 EUR
81.24 EUR 5524.32 EUR
81.42 EUR 3256.80 EUR
81.40 EUR 5698.00 EUR
81.38 EUR 1627.60 EUR
81.45 EUR 4153.95 EUR
81.85 EUR 4419.90 EUR
81.73 EUR 5148.99 EUR
81.82 EUR 8182.00 EUR
81.83 EUR 4746.14 EUR
81.88 EUR 4503.40 EUR
81.97 EUR 4344.41 EUR
82.11 EUR 9196.32 EUR
82.20 EUR 4192.20 EUR
82.27 EUR 5018.47 EUR
82.20 EUR 986.40 EUR
82.20 EUR 1150.80 EUR
82.20 EUR 328.80 EUR
82.20 EUR 5425.20 EUR
82.32 EUR 2798.88 EUR
82.32 EUR 2304.96 EUR
82.33 EUR 576.31 EUR
82.33 EUR 3704.85 EUR
81.86 EUR 5402.76 EUR
81.86 EUR 81.86 EUR
81.91 EUR 5242.24 EUR
81.86 EUR 1964.64 EUR
81.82 EUR 10145.68 EUR
81.84 EUR 6383.52 EUR
81.84 EUR 4910.40 EUR
81.83 EUR 245.49 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
81.62 EUR 212201.49 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
