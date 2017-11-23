DGAP-PVR: Brenntag AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. november 23., csütörtök, 15:41
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Brenntag AG
Brenntag AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.11.2017 / 15:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary Group Disclosure due to threshold crossing within corporate structure
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3.58 %
|0.00 %
|3.58 %
|154500000
|Previous notification
|3.48 %
|0.00 %
|3.48 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE000A1DAHH0
|5525336
| %
|3.58 %
|US1071801013
|6273
| %
|0.004 %
|Total
|5531609
|3.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TAM UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TC Financing Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Limited
|3.08 %
| %
| %
|
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TAM UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TC Financing Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Investment Services Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TAM UK Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|TC Financing Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Pensions Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|AMPF Holding Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
23.11.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag AG
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
632259 23.11.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.