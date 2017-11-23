The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on November 22, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 nov 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

389.684,00

389.684,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

60.105,00

60.105,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.012,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

814.044,00

814.044,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

777.967,00

777.967,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Forward contract

777.323,00

777.323,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

1.124.740,00

1.124.728,75

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

6.900.943,00

6.900.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

663.882,00

663.882,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

4,79 %

Voting rights

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,20 %

4,79 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=51178&KeyWords=qiagen