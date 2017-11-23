DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising share options as part of a share option program. Details of the share option program can be found in the invitation for the general meeting 2013 of Ströer Media AG (today Ströer SE & Co. KGaA) published on 1 July 2013 under agenda item 8 as well as in the invitation for the general meeting 2014 of Ströer Media AG (today Ströer SE & Co. KGaA) published on 9 May 2014 under agenda item 8.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.77 EUR 997633.97 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.77 EUR 997633.97 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de





 
