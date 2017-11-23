DGAP-DD: Elanix Biotechnologies AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Anthony
Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Abigael
Last name(s): de Buys Roessingh
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elanix Biotechnologies AG


b) LEI

391200SYNFFL0NPAJK90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2GSU83


b) Nature of the transaction

grant of 142,592 subscription rights within capital increase


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Kurfürstendamm 32

10719 Berlin

Germany





 
