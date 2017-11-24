







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.11.2017 / 10:24







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jan

Last name(s):

Oetjen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

55.17 EUR





9765.09 EUR



55.16 EUR





5516.00 EUR



55.15 EUR





5184.10 EUR



55.14 EUR





32367.18 EUR



55.13 EUR





43387.31 EUR



55.12 EUR





19347.12 EUR



55.11 EUR





225014.13 EUR



55.10 EUR





18678.90 EUR



55.09 EUR





29693.51 EUR



55.08 EUR





6885.00 EUR



55.07 EUR





22028.00 EUR



55.06 EUR





6607.20 EUR



55.05 EUR





6881.25 EUR



55.04 EUR





130940.16 EUR



55.03 EUR





6658.63 EUR



55.02 EUR





6602.40 EUR



55.01 EUR





4125.75 EUR



55.00 EUR





31790.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

55.0875 EUR





611471.73 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



